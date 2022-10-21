Morris Furniture offers military discount, chance to win UD basketball tickets

Morris Furniture Co. is offering members of the military a new discount on purchases.
Both Morris, a family-owned Dayton-area business, and the Air Force, had their respective beginnings in 1947. In honor of their shared anniversary, Morris said it is offering local service members a $75 discount.
“At Morris, we have a history and a mission of making homes great,” Larry Klaben, Morris chief executive, said in a statement. “On behalf of our 475 associates, we would like to thank all service members and the total force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in celebration of 75 incredible years of service to our country and local communities.”
Air Force members can bring a $75 discount card to any Morris Home, Ashley or Better Sleep Shop showroom in Ohio or Northern Kentucky to receive $75 off purchases of $199 or more.
Air Force members at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base may see the cards on base, a Morris representative said. But if members of the military don’t have the card, they can receive the code for the discount by visiting morrisathome.com/af75.
Also on offer to members of military, past and present: A chance to win two free courtside tickets to a University of Dayton men’s basketball game.
Anyone can nominate a service member or veteran to win the tickets. Information on the company’s Seats for Soldiers campaign can be found at morrisathome.com/p/seats-for-soldiers.
Customers also have a chance to win up to $7,500 in prizes when they visit a Morris Home, Ashley or Better Sleep Shop showroom this month. And Morris has a breast cancer awareness campaign to match $75,000 in donations for local nonprofit organization, Pink Ribbon Girls. For details, visit morrisathome.com/PRG.
