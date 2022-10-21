Morris Furniture offers military discount, chance to win UD basketball tickets

Both Morris, a family-owned Dayton-area business, and the Air Force, had their respective beginnings in 1947. In honor of their shared anniversary, Morris said it is offering local service members a $75 discount.

“At Morris, we have a history and a mission of making homes great,” Larry Klaben, Morris chief executive, said in a statement. “On behalf of our 475 associates, we would like to thank all service members and the total force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in celebration of 75 incredible years of service to our country and local communities.”