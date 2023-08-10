Mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in Centerville and Washington Twp.

Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County’s mosquito control program has detected a mosquito that has tested positive for West Nile Virus in traps set in Centerville and Washington Twp.

The positive mosquito was discovered after two traps were set in locations along Marshall Road near East Whipp Road, according to a joint release from all three entities.

There have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2023, according to Public Health.

“It is not uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for West Nile Virus, and Public Health’s program is designed to help educate the public about the diseases mosquitos may carry, how they can protect themselves from mosquito bites, and how they can help to reduce the mosquito population,” the city, township and Public-Health said in the release.

Public Health on Friday evening will spray in the following areas: Brampton Road, Brookmount Road, Chipplegate Drive, Clintshire Drive, Fernshire Drive, Hiddenhills Drive, Hithergreen Drive, Iron Horse Park Access Road, Ironside Drive, Kentshire Drive, Kitts Hill Court, Laurelhurst Lane, Limberlost Trail, Marshall Road, Nicolet Lane, Overhill Lane, Parkridge Drive and Terrace Park Drive.

The exact time of spraying is weather dependent. Saturday and Sunday are backup dates. Signs will be placed in the area of the spraying and residents may call 937-224-8793 for more information.

Public Health will be spraying Duet, an adulticide mosquito control product. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has evaluated Duet and determined that using it according to label guidelines, in residential areas, including in and around gardens and over non-organic agricultural crop areas, does not pose a significant risk to people or animals.

For more information about Duet visit www.clarke.com/product/duet-adulticide

Residents in the area of the spraying are advised that:

People and pets may be outdoors.

The mist will dissipate within 5-30 minutes.

The Duet spray is not corrosive and does not stain.

When trapped mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus, Public Health takes the following actions:

Distributes informational flyers to homes in the area where the mosquito was trapped that provides information about how to reduce the mosquito population and how to reduce the chances of being bitten by a mosquito.

Sprays the affected area with Duet to help reduce the adult mosquito population, when the mosquito was trapped in a contracted area.

Ways to protect yourself from West Nile