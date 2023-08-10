Trotwood to treat Madison Park after mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

Trotwood will be spraying and treating Madison Park after mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus.

Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County notified the city that mosquito samples at Madison Park, 301 S. Broadway St., tested positive for the virus.

The city will be spraying the park this week and reminded the public to be aware of their exposure to mosquitoes.

West Nile virus is typically spread by infected mosquitoes. The virus can lead to severe fever, encephalitis or meningitis, according to public health. About eight out of 10 people who become infected don’t develop symptoms, but severe cases can be life-threatening.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash and fatigue.

People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by: