Most of Miami Valley at medium COVID community level; Butler, Warren counties at low

Almost the entire Miami Valley is at a medium COVID community level, with Butler and Warren counties remaining at low.
Champaign, Clark and Miami counties went from low to medium in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest coronavirus update. Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble counties remained at medium after moving up from low last week.
This is the third straight week Butler County had a low COVID level and the sixth consecutive week for Warren County.
Statewide, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were up slightly Thursday from recent weeks.
The Ohio Department of Health recorded 11,663 cases and 508 hospitalizations in the past week.
It’s the first time since Sept. 22 the state reported more than 500 weekly hospitalizations and the second straight week Ohio had more than 11,000 weekly cases.
Ohio has 38 counties with a medium COVID community level and 50 at low, according to CDC data. There are no Ohio counties with a high COVID community level.
Overall, 75.8% of U.S. counties are at low, 21.93% are at medium and 2.27% are at high. The number of counties with a low COVID level decreased by 5.22% in the U.S. this week.
There was a 4.39% increase in medium counties and a 0.84% increase in high counties, according to the CDC.
COVID community levels are determined by the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients to determine COVID community levels.
About the Author