COVID cases, hospitalizations up slightly in Ohio

West central Ohio includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, and southwest Ohio consists of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

Southwest Ohio reported a 12% increase in patients hospitalized with the virus from a week ago and a 25% decrease from 60 days ago.

West central Ohio saw a 24% increase in hospitalized coronavirus patients over the past week, according to OHA. The number of coronavirus inpatients was the same as it was 60 days ago for the region.

The state had 129 ICU patients with COVID, including 15 in southwest Ohio and nine in west central Ohio.

For west central Ohio it was a 13% increase from a week ago and a 50% increase from 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio recorded a 7% increase in ICU patients with virus in the last week and a 42% decrease compared to 60 days ago, according to OHA.

The state health department recorded 35 ICU coronavirus admissions in the last week. It’s the first time since Sept. 29 more than 30 ICU admissions were reported in a week in Ohio.

The state added 67 COVID deaths in the past week, bringing Ohio’s total to 40,178, according to ODH.

More than 7.5 million Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine, or about 64.18% of the state’s population. Approximately 6.95 million people — or 59.48% of Ohio’s population — have finished the vaccine.

Nearly 3.85 million residents have received their first booster shot and 1.28 million have received a second booster, according to the state health department.