Prosecutors question bond lowering for man accused of shooting Dayton police officer

Both men survived their injuries.

Holloway was also credited by Dayton Interim Police Chief Matt Carper for the calmness and professionalism he displayed following the shooting. He requested medical assistance for both he and Lowe and directed neighbors in the area to safety.

Caption Dayton Police Officer Thadeu Holloway, talks with other officers during the Montgomery County 14th Annual Law Enforcrment Memorial Ceremony Monday Sept. 27, 2021. Holloway, an eight-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, was shot in the left side of his face during a struggle with a suspect last Thursday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

During the hearing in the common pleas court, Lowe’s bond was set at $250,000 -- lower than what the Dayton Municipal Court set when he was first charged. Prosecutors filed a motion in the felony case asking the court to restore the original bond.

“As a result of his violent criminal conduct, Defendant now faces numerous felony charges which could potentially result in his spending decades in prison,” prosecutors said in a motion requesting a higher bond. “Defendant has demonstrated through his actions that he poses a great risk of violence to the community and the police. Moreover, if released from jail, Defendant now has an even greater incentive to flee. A bond of $250,000 is not appropriate for this case. The State respectfully requests that the Court re-instate the bond of $1 million previously put in place by the Municipal Court.”

A message from the Dayton Daily News seeking comment from defense attorney Carl Goraleski wasn’t responded to. Lowe is due back in court on Friday for a status conference and Oct. 18 for a scheduling conference.