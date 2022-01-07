Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Most wanted: Dayton police ask for help finding three men

ajc.com

Local News
By Daniel Susco
11 minutes ago

The Dayton Police Department has released a list of its three most wanted and asked for public help locating them.

caption arrowCaption
From left to right, Theodore Shavers II, Remey Hudson and Michael Shade | Photos courtesy of Dayton Police Department

From left to right, Theodore Shavers II, Remey Hudson and Michael Shade | Photos courtesy of Dayton Police Department
caption arrowCaption
From left to right, Theodore Shavers II, Remey Hudson and Michael Shade | Photos courtesy of Dayton Police Department

This includes Theodore Claude Shavers II, 19, who is wanted on robbery charges and police said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Shavers was accused in late 2020 of robbing a Dayton Rite Aid pharmacy, during which he gave the pharmacist a note demanding a list of pills, saying he was armed and willing to kill and that “These are The governments pills Not yours.”

ExploreMan arraigned in Dayton pharmacy robbery; said drugs were ‘governments pills’ in note

Shavers has been on previous DPD most wanted lists. Police said that he is six feet one inches tall and weighs 215 pounds, and that his last know addresses were in Dayton and Columbus.

Police also said they were searching for Remey Hudson, 23, who is wanted on charges including domestic violence, failure to comply and resisting arrest. Hudson is described as six foot three inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. His last known address is in Dayton.

Finally, Dayton police said that they are looking for Michael Shade, 41, who is wanted for having weapons while under disability and failure to comply. Police said Shade is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. His last known address is also in Dayton.

ExploreDayton Bomb Squad detonates ‘hazardous materials’ found in Washington Twp

Police asked that anyone who sees any of the three men or who has information on their locations to call Dayton police at 937-444-COPS (2677) or anonymously at 937-222-STOP (7867).

In Other News
1
Dayton Bomb Squad detonates ‘hazardous materials’ found in Washington...
2
Courthouse Square crowd marks Jan. 6 anniversary
3
City appoints deputy director for Dayton Police Department
4
DeWine: No telling how long Guard troops needed in hospitals
5
COVID impact: Workplace illnesses soared, work-related injuries fell

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top