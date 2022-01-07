Most wanted: Dayton police ask for help finding three men

Police also said they were searching for Remey Hudson, 23, who is wanted on charges including domestic violence, failure to comply and resisting arrest. Hudson is described as six foot three inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. His last known address is in Dayton.

Finally, Dayton police said that they are looking for Michael Shade, 41, who is wanted for having weapons while under disability and failure to comply. Police said Shade is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. His last known address is also in Dayton.

Police asked that anyone who sees any of the three men or who has information on their locations to call Dayton police at 937-444-COPS (2677) or anonymously at 937-222-STOP (7867).