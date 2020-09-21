Man arraigned in Dayton pharmacy robbery; said drugs were ‘governments pills’ in note

Theodore Shavers II, 18, was arrested last Thursday, Sept. 17, on charges of possessing criminal tools and robbery, as well as on outstanding traffic charges, according to the Montgomery County Jail website.

According to court documents, officers were sent to the Rite Aid at 3532 East Third St. at 3:14 p.m. in response to a panic alarm. Officers said that they entered the pharmacy and found a black male, later identified as Shavers, who matched an employee description of the robber. Shavers was soon taken into custody.