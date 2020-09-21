Man arraigned in Dayton pharmacy robbery; said drugs were ‘governments pills’ in note

A Dayton man was arraigned today in connection to a robbery at a Dayton Rite Aid Pharmacy last week where police said that he handed a note to a pharmacist saying he was armed and demanded drugs.
Theodore Shavers II, 18, was arrested last Thursday, Sept. 17, on charges of possessing criminal tools and robbery, as well as on outstanding traffic charges, according to the Montgomery County Jail website.
According to court documents, officers were sent to the Rite Aid at 3532 East Third St. at 3:14 p.m. in response to a panic alarm. Officers said that they entered the pharmacy and found a black male, later identified as Shavers, who matched an employee description of the robber. Shavers was soon taken into custody.
On investigation, an employee told police that Shavers had approached her at the pharmacy window and asked to speak to the pharmacist.
When the pharmacist came to the window, according to court documents Shavers handed the pharmacist a note that said he was armed and willing to kill, that “These are The governments pills Not yours”, and ordered the pharmacist to hand over a list of prescription drugs.
Shavers is scheduled for a hearing on Friday.