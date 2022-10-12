BreakingNews
Motorcyclist dies after hitting house in Darke County
Motorcyclist dies after hitting house in Darke County

An Arcanum motorcyclist died at the hospital following a crash in Darke County Tuesday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Darke County sheriff’s deputies, Arcanum Rescue Squad, Arcanum Fire Department, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight responded to a crash in the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road.

A 2022 Kawasaki KL650 going east on Pitsburg Laura Road went off the right side of the road and hit a house before coming to a stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The motorcyclist, 26-year-old Liam Hayes, was treated at the scene and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

He died from his injuries at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Hayes was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.

