Motorcyclist dies after hitting house in Darke County

Just before 11:30 p.m., Darke County sheriff’s deputies, Arcanum Rescue Squad, Arcanum Fire Department, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight responded to a crash in the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road.

A 2022 Kawasaki KL650 going east on Pitsburg Laura Road went off the right side of the road and hit a house before coming to a stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The motorcyclist, 26-year-old Liam Hayes, was treated at the scene and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.