Motorcyclist killed in early morning hit-skip crash in Dayton

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Dayton.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, is a 37-year-old man, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The crash was reported just after midnight near the intersection of Oakridge Drive and North Gettysburg Avenue.
A black Jeep Commander was traveling east on Oakridge Drive when it crashed into a Suzuki motorcycle heading north on North Gettysburg Avenue, according to the report. The driver of the Jeep then fled the scene.
The victim was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.
