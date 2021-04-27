X

Motorcyclist killed in early morning hit-skip crash in Dayton

ajc.com

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Dayton.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, is a 37-year-old man, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

ExploreDumping fees could increase for first time in 24 years

The crash was reported just after midnight near the intersection of Oakridge Drive and North Gettysburg Avenue.

A black Jeep Commander was traveling east on Oakridge Drive when it crashed into a Suzuki motorcycle heading north on North Gettysburg Avenue, according to the report. The driver of the Jeep then fled the scene.

ExploreWarm and windy with highs in 80s today; chance for heavy rain, strong storms returns tomorrow

The victim was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.