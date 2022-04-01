Moving OVI checkpoint to take place in Trotwood tonight

A moving checkpoint is scheduled to take place tonight in Trotwood.
Trotwood police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will operate the checkpoint starting at 8 p.m.
The checkpoint will begin in the area of 5000 Free Pike and 4825 Salem Ave.
As of Monday, there have been 126 OVI-related and 109 alcohol-related crashes in Montgomery County this year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
In Other News
1
Miami Twp. police to crack down on distracted driving
2
3 injured in Sugarcreek Twp. crash; alcohol believed to be a factor
3
New COVID variant dominant in U.S.; local cases stay low
4
Central State projects enrollment spike along with $65M campus project
5
Hundreds still without power after high winds cause widespread outages
About the Author