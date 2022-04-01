dayton-daily-news logo
Moving OVI checkpoint to take place in Trotwood tonight

File Photo NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

File Photo NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A moving checkpoint is scheduled to take place tonight in Trotwood.

Trotwood police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will operate the checkpoint starting at 8 p.m.

Explore3 injured in Sugarcreek Twp. crash; alcohol believed to be a factor

The checkpoint will begin in the area of 5000 Free Pike and 4825 Salem Ave.

As of Monday, there have been 126 OVI-related and 109 alcohol-related crashes in Montgomery County this year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

