dayton-daily-news logo
X

Three injured in Sugarcreek Twp. crash

ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
.

Local News
By , 11
37 minutes ago
Initial reports claim some injuries were severe

Three people were injured after a crash in the 4200 block of Wagner Road in Sugarcreek Township late Friday.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 9:46 p.m., and initial reports said that there were serious injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP dispatchers were unable to confirm the severity of the injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Hundreds still without power after high winds cause widespread outages
2
RECALLS: Baby rattle poses choking hazard, alarm may fail to alert CO...
3
Greene County planning major new park along Little Miami River
4
Baby girl left at Dayton hospital too old for Safe Havens law to apply
5
Greene County issuing $30M in bonds to build new jail

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top