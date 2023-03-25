Multi-phase construction of new bike trail to begin in Old North Dayton

Phase one will add just under one mile of trail, beginning near the intersection of Helena Street and North Bend Boulevard at Island Park and ending at the North Keowee Street bridge. Construction of this phase, set to begin this spring, will be completed in conjunction with a project to upgrade the Greater Old North Dayton levee.

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.1 million grant to the Miami Conservancy District to upgrade the levee to increase flooding protection and provide the area with more recreation and transportation options. Of this grant funding, $453,200 will go toward trail construction, along with $113,300 in matching funds from MCD.

Phase two, scheduled to begin in 2025, will continue the trail across Keowee Street and end near Heid Avenue. The total cost for this segment is approximately $1 million, 80% of which is funded through Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC), with a 20% match from MCD.

Phase three, estimated to begin in 2026, is still in the design phase, Hippensteel Hall said, noting that the connection from Heid Avenue all the way to Eintracht Park may require a fourth phase.

“The exact route of (this section) will be determined during design phase,” she said.

This phase will be completed in conjunction with additional upgrades to the Great Miami River Trail, including reconstruction and widening of 1.37 miles of the existing trail, between East River Road in Moraine to Stewart Street in Dayton, along with installation of new lighting, parking improvements and trail amenities.

Additionally, 1.45-mile section of the Stillwater River Trail will be repaired and resurfaced, between the Gayle B. Price Bridge near Island MetroPark and Wegerzyn Road, with swings, benches and dog waste stations added. Trail access across busy city streets will also be improved in five locations along the GMRT, making crosswalks more visible and adding ADA-compliant curb ramps and signage.

This last phase will total around $5 million, with $3 million in federal funding through MVRPC and $2 million in MCD matching funds.