$1.1M to aide Old North Dayton levee that protects hundreds of businesses from flooding

A federal $1.1 million grant announced Thursday will help improve a levee that protects hundreds of businesses in Old North Dayton from flooding and provide the area with more recreation and transportation options.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding the grant to the Miami Conservancy District to upgrade the Greater Old North Dayton levee.
“This EDA investment will reduce flood risk from the Great Miami River for businesses, homes, and infrastructure and ensure long-term economic benefits to the Miami Valley region, “said Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of commerce for Economic Development.
To be matched with $276,254 in local investment, the grant is expected to retain 100 jobs and generate $5 million in private investment.
The planned improvements include re-armoring the levee with concrete and utilizing the levee as a new alternative transportation route for the region’s commuters. The project aims to ensure that more than 700 local businesses are protected from future disasters.
“Upgrading Dayton’s levee system remains critical to our region’s safety and local economy,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R -Dayton. “I’m appreciative of the EDA’s $1.1 million grant which will support key infrastructure improvements in the Miami Valley. These improvements are necessary to our region to help prevent future flood disasters, and will help retain jobs and generate further investment in Miami Valley businesses.”