Multiple departments respond to Huber Heights house fire

Fire crews from multiple departments responded to a large fire in a house on Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights Friday night.

The fire was in a two-story home in the 9000 block of Taylorsville Road, and resulted in heavy damage. Much of the roof was gone by around 8 p.m.

ExploreBroken stained glass among major damage to former Wagner Ford Road church; man charged

Fire crews responded to the scene from Fairborn, Bethel Township in Miami County and Bethel Township in Clark County. Crews brought water trucks to the fire, which didn’t have fire hydrant access.

Taylorsville Road was closed in both directions while crews fought the fire.

