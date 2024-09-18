Multiple injured, 1 seriously after Washington Twp. crash

Deputies found a white Chevrolet Equinox and silver Honda Pilot, both heavily damaged.

On investigation, the sheriff’s office said that the Equinox was driving north on Mad River Road and tried to make a left turn onto Yankee Street. When it did so, it failed to yield to the Pilot, which was driving south on Mad River Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Pilot was seriously injured and had to be extracted from the SUV. The Washington Twp. Fire Department took all drivers and passengers to Kettering Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies issued a citation to the driver of the Equinox for failure to yield when turning left.