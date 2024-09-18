Multiple injured, 1 seriously after Washington Twp. crash

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

An unknown number of people were injured, one seriously, after a crash in Washington Twp. Tuesday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Mad River Road and Yankee Street at 9:01 p.m. for a crash.

Deputies found a white Chevrolet Equinox and silver Honda Pilot, both heavily damaged.

ExploreWayne HS student caught with gun, taken into custody

On investigation, the sheriff’s office said that the Equinox was driving north on Mad River Road and tried to make a left turn onto Yankee Street. When it did so, it failed to yield to the Pilot, which was driving south on Mad River Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Pilot was seriously injured and had to be extracted from the SUV. The Washington Twp. Fire Department took all drivers and passengers to Kettering Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies issued a citation to the driver of the Equinox for failure to yield when turning left.

In Other News
1
WATCH: Mental Health Matters community conversation hosted by the...
2
DeWine, Springfield schools ask students to return; mayor hopes...
3
Dayton could make housing code violations civil offenses
4
Man killed after SUV hits trailer pulled over on US 35 in Preble County
5
$2M awarded to Montgomery County’s ADAMHS to launch new program for...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.