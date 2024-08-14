Multiple medics called after Franklin pursuit ends in crash in Dayton

The pursuit finally ended at 11:44 p.m. in a crash at Germantown Street and Stolz Avenue in Dayton, according to Franklin dispatchers and Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Montgomery County dispatchers said that the vehicle was briefly reported as on fire at the scene, and three medics were requested to respond, though the extent of injuries, if any, was unknown.

One person was also reportedly trapped inside the vehicle, records said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.