Multiple storm surveys planned for Miami Valley after Tuesday storms

Final assessments will be released as they’re available. We will update this story as details are released.

Explore Severe thunderstorms deal widespread damage Tuesday evening

Multiple weather alerts were issued in the region Tuesday, including at least a dozen Tornado Warnings as well as multiple Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood warnings.

Damaging winds knocked down tree limbs and power lines, resulting in thousands of people losing power. At one point more than 12,000 people were without power, with most of the outages in Butler, Darke and Warren counties.