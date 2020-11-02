Murder charge approved against man in girlfriend’s stabbing death

A 38-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of his girlfriend in Dayton over the weekend.
Police were called shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday to the 80 block of North Smithville Road on a report of a stabbing, where they found 25-year-old Amber Smith “had been stabbed multiple times and had died as a result of her injuries.” Lt. Jason Hall said on Monday.
Several individuals were present at the scene including Smith’s boyfriend, identified as Eric Humphries, who was taken into custody for her murder.
“Charges were presented and approved today by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office," against Humphries, Hall said.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said Smith died of multiple stab and incised wounds and that her death was ruled a homicide.
Humphries on social media referred to the victim as his fiancée.