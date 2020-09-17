Muse Machine one of three Ohio arts education groups to receive NEA CARES Act grant

“When I walk into a preschool classroom, I know I am with the super communicators of the world,” said Mary Campbell Zopf, Muse Machine Executive Director. “These young learners use every skill and emotion they possess to connect and show you what they know. After decades of work in preschools, I recognize that the arts are the golden key to engaging a child’s curiosity — the bedrock to lifelong learning. This NEA award allows Muse and its preschool partners to continue working with many of our brightest, creative learners who also face many challenges in their lives. In a year like no other, these young children need to sing, dance, draw, play with words, tell stories and fall in love with books. For this generation, this is the essential work we must do. Joyful learning is always needed.”

Grant recipients were selected from more than 3,100 eligible applicants, based on criteria that include artistic excellence and the extent to which underserved populations are served. Awardees represent the diverse nature of arts organizations across the country.