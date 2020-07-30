Museum to resume Thursday evening hours once a month

Visitors can look in the cockpit of the RF-4C Phantom II the evening of Sept. 3. This aircraft was delivered to the museum 55 years ago in September 1965. Visitors are invited to learn more about this aircraft from museum volunteer retired Tech. Sgt. Bob Grimm.

Grimm spent his 20-year military career as a jet engine technician. He has worked on more than 14 different airframes, including the RF-4C.

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director David Tillotson, resuming the evening hours each month will provide another opportunity for visitors whose schedule does not allow them to come during regular business hours.

“During this unique time for families, it can be challenging to get out during the day,” said Tillotson. “These evening hours will provide visitors more time to grab their masks and see our new exhibits.”

For a complete schedule of 2020 Thursday evening opening dates, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year more than 800,000 visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.