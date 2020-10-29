Museum’s Space Suit exhibit earns Air Force Heritage Award

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director David Tillotson, receiving the 2020 Air Force Heritage Award for the Space Suit exhibit is a significant honor for the museum.

“This award recognizes the great pride we take in telling the Air Force story to a global audience, and an important chapter of that story is the USAF involvement with the space program” said Tillotson. “The Space Suit exhibit not only illustrates what astronauts historically wore, but also explains key aspects of their missions and perhaps even serves as a catalyst to spark the imaginations of our younger visitors by inspiring them to pursue careers with the Air Force, Space Force or NASA.”

Additional information on the museum’s Space Suit exhibit and other items in the museum’s Space Gallery is available at https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/Museum-Exhibits/Space-Gallery/.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year more than 800,000 visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.