NAACP honors Gem City founders, several others for service

Lu Dale for the C. J. Mclin, Jr. Public Policy Award to honor outstanding public servants who deliver results on behalf of the American people.

Dale has worked as drug and alcohol counselor, organized the Black Awareness Club for the students at Weisenborn Middle School in Huber Heights and organized and sponsored the Martin Luther King Annual Sit Down Dinner Celebration for 13 years in the Huber Heights school system.

Mary Evans for the Bob and Norma Ross Outstanding Leadership Award, to honor local corporations, businesses, organizations, entrepreneurs that demonstrate their commitment to create partnerships that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion.

Evans is an audio journalist, radio producer and social justice activist. As the co-creator, producer, and host of Re Entry Stories, an NPR-affiliated radio show and podcast that features conversations between people who were once in prison, she provides a voice to often forgotten women. Before attending Antioch, Mary was incarcerated from 2010-2017 and spent time in both Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville and Dayton Correctional Institution.

Willis Bing Davis for the Louise Troy Excellence in Education Award to honor educators with 10 or more years of service and achievement in public education.

Davis has an illustrious record as an artist and curator, and established EbonNia Gallery in the developing Wright/Dunbar neighborhood of Dayton’s West Side. A hometown cultural hero, Davis has volunteered as a judge in the past for ACT-SO and has mentored several ACT-SO students after. He designed the Afrocentric symbols on the West Third Street Bridge walk, which opened to the public last year 2021.

LaShea Lofton for the W. S. McIntosh Courageous Activist Award to honor an individual who has demonstrated activism in civil and human rights for 10 or more years.

Lofton began her journey in the field of civil and human rights as a McIntosh Fellow, attended the University of Dayton and honed her skills, which led to her working for the city of Dayton in economic development. She was promoted to the position of assistant city manager, where she gives voice on behalf of the Dayton community regarding policies and procedures.

Jeffrey J. Mims Jr. for the Youth Development Award to honor an individual who has demonstrated achievement in youth development for 10 or more years.

Before becoming the current mayor of Dayton, Mims was on the Ohio School Board and Dayton Board of Education, and he retired from Dayton Public Schools with more than 35 years of service. Mims is the Beautillion Drillmaster Mentor with the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. (37 years), a volunteer with the YMCA Mentors Matter program, and a member of the Dayton Youth Golf Academy.

Kenneth Cole for the Community Service Award to honor individuals who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication.

Lt./Paramedic Cole is a 31-year veteran with the City of Dayton Fire Department. Cole has been a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion and has worked to implement programs and activities that serve the African American community and the citizens. He serves as a mentor for Dayton Public School students, and is a licensed educator and ordained minister. Cole worked to recruit and diversify the City of Dayton Fire Recruits though targeted recruiting of Dayton Public Schools and inner-city schools within the Dayton Springfield Area.

Tiwona L. Branham for the Volunteer of the Year Award to honor volunteers who unselfishly have given their time and talent for five or more consecutive years to ensure efficient administrative operations of the Dayton Unit NAACP.

Branham has volunteered with the Dayton Unit NAACP since March 2011. She is a Silver Life member and wears many hats within the organization, currently serving as the treasurer of the Dayton Unit NAACP; adviser of the Move Foward Thurgood Marshall NAACP High School Chapter; co-adviser of the Littlejohn Junior NAACP Youth Council; and co-adviser of the Dayton NAACP Youth Council.

Jessie O. Gooding for the Lifetime Achievement Award to honor leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of Civil and Human Rights over their lifetime.

Gooding came to Dayton in 1947 to attend Wilberforce and began working for WPAB in 1955. He was there 29 years, where he fought for the rights of minorities and representation in management positions. He became involved in The Civil Rights Movement in 1948 and received charter from the Congress of Racial Equality in 1961. Gooding became involved with the NAACP in 1970 and serving as president for 18 years.

Co-founders of the Gem City Market (Erica Bruton, Richard Clay Dixon, Amaha Sellassie, Lela Klein, Matt Currie) for the Presidential Award of Freedom to recognize individuals who have rendered outstanding service in direct alignment with the NAACP Mission, NAACP Strategic Game Changers and the Dayton Unit NAACP Vision Statement. The Presidential Award of Freedom is the Dayton NAACP’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions in one or more of the following areas: Economic Sustainability; Education; Health; Public Safety and Criminal Justice; Voting Rights and Political Representation; and Expanding Youth and Young Adult Engagement.

The Gem City Market’s mission is to serve its West Dayton neighbors by providing affordable, high quality food in a clean and welcoming environment that is worker and community owned.