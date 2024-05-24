Napoli’s serving New York style pizza in new Beavercreek location

“We are happy to be in Beavercreek to serve this amazing community,” said Owner Din Alija.

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Customers can expect New York style pizza with appetizers such as meatballs, breadsticks, garlic bread and garlic rolls. The pizza shop also has calzones, stromboli and pasta dishes. Desserts include cannoli, lemoncello, tiramisu, carrot cake, chocolate cake and New York cheesecake.

“Our pizza is an old school recipe and we’ve always kept it the same,” Alija said.

The pizza is made-to-order with homemade dough and sauce, as well as fresh toppings. Specialty pizzas include the Meat Lover’s, Deluxe, Veggie, Hawaiian, White, Greek, Bruschetta and Margherita.

Alija has family ties to the owners of Troni’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering and Roma’s Pizza and Pasta in Springboro. He said he is looking forward to having his own family-owned restaurant and appreciates the community’s overwhelming support.

MORE DETAILS

Napoli’s Pizza offers takeout and DoorDash delivery.

The pizza shop is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the pizza shop’s Facebook page (@napolisbeavercreek). To place an order, call 937-306-8151 or visit clover.com/online-ordering/napolis-pizza-beavercreek.

Napoli’s Pizza opened its first location at 718 N. Heincke Road in Miamisburg in 2019.