National Air Force Museum opens new exhibit on Air Force One

In particular, the exhibit will highlight the members of the Air Force who perform the task of transporting the president and other high-ranking government officials.

Among the items included in the exhibit are dozens of objects from each administration, such as a gin rummy score card from the Truman administration, President Kennedy’s cigar box, memorabilia from President Nixon’s 1979 visit to China and candies from the Eisenhower, Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama administrations. Also included are badges, bags and uniform items given to members of the crew.