Nationwide issue for Verizon users impacting Montgomery County dispatch center

A nationwide issue impacting Verizon Wireless customers is affecting calls coming into the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Verizon customer are unable to call dispatch’s non-emergency and administrative lines, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The issue only appears to be impacting Verizon customers.

Explore Heat wave expected for next few days

When the calls are placed, the phone rings and the caller gets a message saying “All circuits are busy.” The 911 lines are not impacted by this issue, but the sheriff’s office asks that people do not test the 911 number as it will cause police to be dispatched.

Anyone experiencing an emergency should continue to call 911. People who need law enforcement for a non-emergency issue and only have access to a Verizon phone can drive to the nearest law enforcement station, wait until service is restored or call 911.

The sheriff’s office will provide updates as more information is available.