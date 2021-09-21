Natural gas leak evacuates multiple businesses in Huber Heights

A natural gas leak reported Tuesday afternoon has evacuated multiple businesses in Huber Heights.
The gas leak was reported at 3:08 p.m. at 7777 Old Troy Pike, according to Huber Heights police dispatch.
Businesses evacuated included Spectrum, Red Wing Shoes, Five Guys and Chipotle.
CenterPoint Energy, formerly Vectren, has been called to the scene.
Natural gas is colorless and odorless in its natural state, which is why a harmless chemical called mercaptan is added to give gas its distinctive odor.
We have a crew on the way and will update this report.
