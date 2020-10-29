Natural Resources plans prescribed burn season for Huffman Prairie

To be successful, very precise temperature, relative humidity, wind direction, wind speed and ground moisture conditions must be present. Burns are typically accomplished in the fall, partly because the ground is often too wet in the spring.

Regarding prescribed burns at Huffman Prairie

Weather forecasts are reviewed beginning seven to 10 days out.

· If a suitable weather window is available, an informational email will be sent out to base organizations detailing the window.

· If a suitable weather window exists five days out, another email will be sent out to base organizations requesting information concerning conflicting mission schedules, personnel schedules, availability of resources, etc.

· If a suitable weather window exists three days out, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service burn team may mobilize, depending upon available resources, mission schedule and USFWS burn team schedule.

· If sufficient resources are available and there are no mission schedule conflicts, and USFWS burn team mobilizes, 24-36 hours prior to the actual scheduled prescribed fire, additional informational emails will go out to various sources, including, but not limited to: WPAFB Airfield Management, National Park Service, EOD, the Rod & Gun Club, Security Forces, WPAFB Fire & Emergency Services and 88 Civil Engineering.

· The day of the “scheduled burn” could arrive and a shift in the wind/other unexpected weather event or an unscheduled mission requirement could cause the prescribed fire to be canceled for that day. If resources are available and the weather is conducive for the next day, a prescribed fire will be planned for the next day.

· Prescribed fires can/will be conducted any day of the week. It will not be limited to normal business hours Monday to Friday. If weather and resources are available, CE will be planning/burning.

For more information about the WPAFB prescribed burn season, contact Warner at 937-257-4857 or darryn.warner@us.af.mil.