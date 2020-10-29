Natural Resources plans prescribed burn season for Huffman Prairie

Officials from the 88th Civil Engineer Group Natural Resources Program announced the prescribed burn dates for the upcoming burn season for Huffman Prairie from Nov. 1 through March 15, 2021.
Prescribed burns are used to maintain and enhance the health of ecosystems, according to an informational pamphlet provided by the base Natural Resources Program. Potential fire hazards exist as the result of dead vegetation accumulation, which can be reduced by burning areas on a 2- to 5-year rotational basis.
“For the 2020-2021 burn season, quadrants 1 and 4 of Huffman Prairie, totaling approximately 50 acres, are the primary target for prescribed fire this season,” said Darryn Warner, Natural Resources program manager. “Last year we hoped to add some more areas – wooded areas in which invasive species management has been conducted, but the weather did not fully cooperate, so we are once again hopeful to be able to complete the additional areas. These new areas are wooded areas in the non-developed areas of Wright-Patt.”
Burns also help control the spread of woody and non-native species in habitats that can easily adapt to our climate and take over land. Consistent burning stimulates the growth of original and native species as well as eradicates the invasive species.
“Fire is a natural management tool that releases essential nutrients back into the soil, reduces the thatch layer and aids in reducing the fuel load which aids in controlling wildland fires. Several rare species of plants and animals call WPAFB home and as land managers we rely on several different management methods to enhance the habitat these species utilize,” said Warner.
To be successful, very precise temperature, relative humidity, wind direction, wind speed and ground moisture conditions must be present. Burns are typically accomplished in the fall, partly because the ground is often too wet in the spring.
Regarding prescribed burns at Huffman Prairie
Weather forecasts are reviewed beginning seven to 10 days out.
· If a suitable weather window is available, an informational email will be sent out to base organizations detailing the window.
· If a suitable weather window exists five days out, another email will be sent out to base organizations requesting information concerning conflicting mission schedules, personnel schedules, availability of resources, etc.
· If a suitable weather window exists three days out, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service burn team may mobilize, depending upon available resources, mission schedule and USFWS burn team schedule.
· If sufficient resources are available and there are no mission schedule conflicts, and USFWS burn team mobilizes, 24-36 hours prior to the actual scheduled prescribed fire, additional informational emails will go out to various sources, including, but not limited to: WPAFB Airfield Management, National Park Service, EOD, the Rod & Gun Club, Security Forces, WPAFB Fire & Emergency Services and 88 Civil Engineering.
· The day of the “scheduled burn” could arrive and a shift in the wind/other unexpected weather event or an unscheduled mission requirement could cause the prescribed fire to be canceled for that day. If resources are available and the weather is conducive for the next day, a prescribed fire will be planned for the next day.
· Prescribed fires can/will be conducted any day of the week. It will not be limited to normal business hours Monday to Friday. If weather and resources are available, CE will be planning/burning.
For more information about the WPAFB prescribed burn season, contact Warner at 937-257-4857 or darryn.warner@us.af.mil.