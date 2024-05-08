Around a thousand in Darke County without power amid storms

Nearly 1,000 customers are without power Tuesday night in Darke County as storms capable of producing strong winds, large hail, torrential rainfall and tornadoes move into the region.
There were 940 customers in the dark as of 8:10 p.m., with the majority of the outages near Rossburg, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.
Following are outages reported by county as of 8:200 p.m. Tuesday by AES Ohio and the Darke Rural Electric Co-op:
Darke: 1,096
Montgomery: 7
In Other News
1
Fairmont High School grads create unique spirit, open tasting room in...
2
Dayton food truck owners launch The Messy Meatball, has plans for...
3
‘Total fear:’ Local families describe struggle to find needed...
4
Trotwood schools plan staff cuts; union questions need given financial...
5
Ohio House leaders rushing to approve Biden ballot fix
About the Author