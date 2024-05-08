BreakingNews
Tornado Warning for Darke County; Tornado watch in effect as severe storms cross area

Around a thousand in Darke County without power amid storms

Updated 18 minutes ago
Nearly 1,000 customers are without power Tuesday night in Darke County as storms capable of producing strong winds, large hail, torrential rainfall and tornadoes move into the region.

There were 940 customers in the dark as of 8:10 p.m., with the majority of the outages near Rossburg, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.

Following are outages reported by county as of 8:200 p.m. Tuesday by AES Ohio and the Darke Rural Electric Co-op:

Darke: 1,096

Montgomery: 7

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

