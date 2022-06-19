dayton-daily-news logo
Nearly 200 employers part of job fair at Wright State’s Nutter Center

Montgomery County Workforce Development Services, in partnership with Greene County, is hosting the event, set for noon to 4 p.m. June 29, officials said. FILE

Local News
By
10 minutes ago

Nearly 200 local employers and training providers will be part of a job fair later this month at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Montgomery County Workforce Development Services, in partnership with Greene County, is holding the event, set for noon to 4 p.m. June 29, officials said.

Job seekers can meet with businesses and explore available jobs. The mobile workforce unit will be on-site and staff will be available to review resumes, print additional copies of resumes, as well as offer other assistance to job seekers, officials said.

Employers plan to hire almost one-third (31.6%) more new college graduates from the Class of 2022 than they hired from the Class of 2021, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ Job Outlook 2022 report.

Nearly 56% of respondents to a NACE’s survey indicate that they will increase their college hire numbers, compared to just 16.5% the previous year, the report states. A reported 41% will maintain their hiring level. Fewer than 4% will decrease their number of college hires.

