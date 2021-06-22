Nearly 350 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio Tuesday

Ohio reported 88 daily hospitalizations compared to its 21-day average of 50. It is the second highest number of daily hospitalizations in the last three weeks. On June 2, the state reported 91 hospitalizations, according to ODH.

Ohio doubled its 21-day average of seven ICU admissions Tuesday with 14 recorded in the last 24 hours, tying its second highest number in the last three weeks. Prior to Tuesday, the state reported less than 10 ICU admissions contributed to COVID for six straight days.

Explore Fewer than 200 COVID cases reported for 2nd straight day in Ohio

The state reported 47 deaths Tuesday, bringing its total to 20,213 resident deaths and 20,207 deaths in Ohio. ODH updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate. The date a death is reported to ODH does not reflect the date the death occurred.

As of Tuesday, more than 47% of Ohio’s population has started the COVID vaccine and 43% have finished it.

More than 5,520,000 people in the state have received at least one dose and 5,068,000 have completed the vaccine.