Nearly 350 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio Tuesday

Ohio reported 349 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday, nearly double the 123 cases reported yesterday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Monday marked the fewest number of daily cases recorded in Ohio in at least three weeks and was the second straight day the state reported fewer than 200 cases.
In the last 21 days, Ohio has reported an average of 325 cases a day. Daily cases have remained below 400 in the state since June 8.
Despite recent drops in hospitalizations and ICU admissions, daily numbers were up in both categories Tuesday.
Ohio reported 88 daily hospitalizations compared to its 21-day average of 50. It is the second highest number of daily hospitalizations in the last three weeks. On June 2, the state reported 91 hospitalizations, according to ODH.
Ohio doubled its 21-day average of seven ICU admissions Tuesday with 14 recorded in the last 24 hours, tying its second highest number in the last three weeks. Prior to Tuesday, the state reported less than 10 ICU admissions contributed to COVID for six straight days.
The state reported 47 deaths Tuesday, bringing its total to 20,213 resident deaths and 20,207 deaths in Ohio. ODH updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate. The date a death is reported to ODH does not reflect the date the death occurred.
As of Tuesday, more than 47% of Ohio’s population has started the COVID vaccine and 43% have finished it.
More than 5,520,000 people in the state have received at least one dose and 5,068,000 have completed the vaccine.