Nearly two dozen apply for Lebanon superintendent’s job

There is plenty of interest in the Lebanon school superintendent’s job as nearly two dozen education professionals submitted applications for the job.
Friday was the deadline for application materials to selection consultant, K-12 Business Consulting Inc. Search Services.
At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, board members screened the applications with the consultant, according to district officials. Seven applicants will be interviewed, said Treasurer Eric Sotzing.
According to the board’s timeline, the first round of interviews are scheduled March 29 and the second round of interviews is scheduled for March 30. The board is planning stakeholder meet and greet meetings and final interviews on April 7. The board has set the April 9 board meeting to hire the new superintendent who will start on Aug. 1.
The new superintendent will replace Todd Yohey, who retired at the end of 2020. Yohey will be associate director for the Southwest Ohio Computer Association. He served as the district’s superintendent since 2016 and has been in public education for 33 years.
Prior to becoming Lebanon’s superintendent, Yohey served as superintendent in the Oak Hills Local School District and the Ross Local School District.
Applicants interested in becoming the next Lebanon superintendent include:
- Summer Anthony – second grade teacher, former principal at Como Elementary School, Columbus City Schools.
- Dr. Tom Bailey – superintendent, Washington Court House City Schools; former assistant superintendent/CEO, Three-Rivers Local Schools in Hamilton County.
- Robert Buskirk – Interim Superintendent, former human resources director, Lebanon City Schools.
- Gary Chapman – superintendent, Jonathan Alder Local Schools in Madison County; former director of teaching and learning, Mount Vernon City Schools.
- Dr. Pamela Downing – Director of secondary education, Greene County Career Center; former instructional supervisor, Apollo Career Center in Allen County.
- Dr. Robin Fisher – Superintendent/CEO; former director of counseling and assistant principal, Dayton Regional STEM School.
- Amy Gayheart – Director of educational services and classified personnel; and former Fairborn High school principal, Fairborn City Schools.
- Craig Hockenberry – consultant, Three Rivers Local Schools; and former superintendent, Three Rivers Local Schools in Hamilton County.
- Darren Jenkins – Superintendent/CEO, former treasurer/CFO, Bellaire Local Schools.
- Bradley Lovell – Educational leadership consultant, Hamilton County Educational Service Center; and former Crossroads Director of Global & Local Partnerships.
- Dr. Kristine Michael – Assistant superintendent, Northridge Local Schools in Montgomery County; former assistant superintendent, Buckeye Valley Local Schools in Delaware County.
- Gary Miller – Principal, Northridge Local School District Middle School in Clark County; former assistant principal, Marion Middle School, in Marion County.
- Aaron Moran – Superintendent, Versailles Exempted Village Schools in Darke County; and former principal, Howell High School, Howell, Mich.
- Dr. Jennifer Penczarski -- Superintendent, Kenton City Schools in Hardin County; former principal, Tri-Valley Local Middle School in Muskingum County.
- Dr. Brian Rau -- Superintendent and former director of special programs, curriculum, and instruction, Manchester Local Schools in Adams County.
- Gregory Sears -- Assistant superintendent of teaching/learning, Forest Hills Local Schools in Hamilton County; and former principal, Mason Intermediate School.
- Isaac Seevers -- Superintendent and former principal of Greeneview High School, Greeneview Local Schools.
- Dr. Derrick Shelton – Principal, Rose Hill Elementary School, Reynoldsburg City Schools; and former superintendent, Accel Schools, Columbus.
- Jeff Staggs – Superintendent, Newcomerstown Exempted Village Schools in Tuscarawas County; and former principal, Loudonville-Perrysville Middle School in Ashland County.
- Dr. Greg Williams – Superintendent and former principal of New Lebanon Local Dixie High School.