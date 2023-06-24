Need a tool? Fairborn has lending program to help homeowners

If you need assistance with tools for mowing, doing yard work or tending your garden, the city of Fairborn can help.

The tool lending closet is now open and provides items such as lawn movers, edgers, weed trimmers and numerous other lawn, garden and home repair tools to eligible Fairborn residents to address home repair and property maintenance issues.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program. Users must meet specific income guidelines to qualify to borrow the equipment. There is no fee for borrowing the tools.

For more information, contact the Development Services Department at 937-754-3050.