Needs climb, change during winter at local charity

“The people who come to us — it’s everyone,” Oliveri said.

Those in need are supported by about 700 Vincentian volunteers from 31 conferences centered at Catholic parishes throughout the Dayton district, Oliveri said. Another thousand people volunteer in other ways.

Denny Lammlein is an active volunteer at both St. Mary of the Assumption in Springboro as well as Centerville’s Church of the Incarnation, where he just finished two terms as president of the conference.

St. Vincent de Paul is different than some other organizations because volunteers visit the people they are helping and try to get to know them, he said. This human contact also gives volunteers the opportunity to share in the successes of those who are being supported, such as the start of a new job or the purchase of a first car.

“It’s really about getting them to have hope for the future,” said Lammlein, of Springboro.

St. Vincent de Paul does whatever it can to improve the lives of community members, said Steve Brandell, president of the conference at St. Henry Catholic Church in Miami Twp. That includes helping with utilities, rent, bus passes, clothing vouchers and repairs.

The Incarnation and St. Henry conferences also have worked on a brown-bag lunch program at different times, providing hearty meals to community members after the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and throughout the pandemic. It has become so popular that it now serves about 500 people a month, Brandell said.

“There’s no limit to the charitable activities that we do,” Brandell said. “If there’s a need there and it’s sincere, we can provide it.”

Items most needed for donations: