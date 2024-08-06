New $44 million medical center to replace Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia

The new medical center will feature a full-service emergency room alongside imaging services that include MRI, CT and X-Ray. Along with the additional programs supporting emergency care, a Kettering Health Breast Evaluation Center will provide access to screenings.

“We are honored by the trust and support that the residents of our Xenia community have placed in Kettering Health,” said Kettering Health CEO Mike Gentry. “As the health care landscape continues to change, the focus we place on our patients and meeting community health needs is the strongest way we can express our deep gratitude.”

This announcement comes after leaders in Xenia reached out to Kettering Health with offers to help the hospital system make an exit out of the city.

In a letter to Gentry, the city of Xenia proposed an “exit ramp” for Kettering Health, which would involve transitioning ownership of Kettering Health Greene Memorial to the city, and either divesting its properties on Progress Drive and Greene Way Boulevard, or marketing them for additional development.

“Kettering Health remains committed to our mission of improving the quality of life of the people in the communities we serve – including Xenia and Greene County. Nothing we do now or in the future is more important than providing the community high-quality health care in fulfillment of this promise,” Kettering Health said in an organizational statement to the Dayton Daily News.

Kettering Health Xenia will address the local shortage of primary care and outpatient specialists by increasing the capacity of the clinical teams providing preventative and disease-specific care, Kettering Health said. Located on the REACH site on Progress Drive across from the YMCA, this facility will advance the connection and partnership with the Research, Education, Activity, Community and Health (REACH) programs in the community.

The Kettering Health Xenia project is expected to take 24 months to complete. The existing campus, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, will continue to remain open during this time, the hospital said.

All Kettering Health Greene Memorial team members will be offered similar employment in Greene County through this transition with the vast majority providing patient care directly at Kettering Health Xenia, the hospital said.