New ally for Dayton startups: EC Angels

The Entrepreneurs’ Center (EC) has launched EC Angels, a regional network of support for local startups. These accredited investors can provide capital and counsel to entrepreneurs who are growing and scaling their businesses, the center said.

“Dayton had a group of investors who saw pitches from local companies in the 1980s and 90s,” said Kim Frazier, director of growth initiatives at the Entrepreneurs’ Center and manager of EC Angels. “But as that group got older and retired, nothing really filled its place. We are very excited to provide this new generation of entrepreneurs and investors with a connection through EC Angels.”