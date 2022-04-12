New ally for Dayton startups: EC Angels

Dayton entrepreneurs have a new local resource.
The Entrepreneurs’ Center (EC) has launched EC Angels, a regional network of support for local startups. These accredited investors can provide capital and counsel to entrepreneurs who are growing and scaling their businesses, the center said.
“Dayton had a group of investors who saw pitches from local companies in the 1980s and 90s,” said Kim Frazier, director of growth initiatives at the Entrepreneurs’ Center and manager of EC Angels. “But as that group got older and retired, nothing really filled its place. We are very excited to provide this new generation of entrepreneurs and investors with a connection through EC Angels.”
The network will meet at least six times a year and will hear pitches from local startups and small businesses who are clients of the EC, including Small Business Development Center clients and companies in the Entrepreneurial Service Provider (ESP) program.
Meetings will be held virtually but may feature some in-person events and education at the Hub, the downtown Dayton Arcade space the EC shares with University of Dayton’s Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.
In 2021, the EC began a revenue-based fund for entrepreneurs called the Rotunda Fund, offering growth capital for companies that have sales and seek to double revenue in two to four years. The Rotunda Fund’s investment model attracted new angel investors to the EC, the center said in an announcement.
Members of the Dayton chapter of Indianapolis-based VisionTech Angels will automatically be members of EC Angels, as will investors in the Rotunda Fund.
Local investors not affiliated with either group can sign up to be an EC Angel for an annual membership fee of $250. All members must meet criteria to be accredited investors.
Accredited investors interested in joining the EC Angels can reach Kim Frazier at kfrazier@ecinnovates.com.
