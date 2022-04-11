Strix Drones eyes manufacturing, innovation in Dayton area

“Look at the people here,” he said.

The Dayton region is perfect for marshalling the resources he believes will be needed for production of a docking station that can securely charge and store unmanned aerial systems.

“Dayton is the ideal environment,” he said.

The military-grade systems can be deployed near national borders for border control work, automatically drawing, securely storing and re-charging drones, according to Strix. The device requires a combination of proprietary hardware and software.

Aharoni expects to have about 10 to 12 Dayton-area employees in the first year of local operations, perhaps rising to 50 or more in the second year. “That’s what we’re aiming for.”

Erik Collins, Montgomery County development director, said key regional organizations played an important role in drawing Strix to the area, singling out the Dayton Region Israel Trade Alliance (DRITA), the Dayton Development Coalition and the county.

DRITA is a coalition between the county, the city of Dayton and the coalition.

As far as Collins is concerned, Monday’s announcement is only the beginning.

“The seed was planted,” he said. “Now we’re starting to get attention from people all over the world,” he said.

In Washington Twp., RAM Precision, a family owned manufacturer, is seeking $500,000 in Montgomery County ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) funds to build a 40,000 square foot addition. This project would create 20 jobs and retain 74, the county said.

Applications for the Strix docking stations include emergency response, security, mapping, mining, inspection, gas and oil lines and sensitive infrastructure. Using drones, it develops generic housing capsules and operating software. Its software is AI-driven which provide the real-time mapping.