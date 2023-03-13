New and connected parking lots approved for crowded Uptown area in Centerville

The parking revamp is part of a bigger concept plan, one that seeks to connect parking along West Franklin to North Main Street and then north along both sides of that road, O’Brien said.

Estimated cost of construction is $2.6 million, he said.

Through a public process starting this week, companies will bid to complete the northern and southern lots. City council will award a contract in May or June, and construction will likely begin in late spring and wrap up later this year, O’Brien said.

Some of the biggest interest city officials have seen regarding the new parking has been from the restaurants coming to the city, including Manna Restaurant & Bar at 57-59 and 63 W. Franklin St. (spring opening), Agave & Rye at 11 N. Main St. (early summer opening) and Brunch Pub at 101 W. Franklin St., O’Brien said.

The city’s Board of Architectural Review approved the parking project for the north side of West Franklin Street on Tuesday, while the city’s Planning Commission signed off on a major site plan for the soon-to-be parking lot property at 98 W. Franklin on Feb. 28.