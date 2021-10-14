New brewing facility planned along I-75

“We are thrilled to have Moeller Brew Barn select Piqua as the location for their new production facility,” City of Piqua Community and Economic Development Director, Chris Schmiesing, said in the statement. “The construction of the new building represents a sizable investment in the community and will result in the creation of many new employment opportunities.”

Chairman of iPiqua, Mike Gutmann, spoke on behalf of the organization about the initiative: “The iPiqua Fund is pleased to have a role in the financing of this project, which is another aspect of Piqua’s revitalization. This effort is in keeping with our mission to accelerate Piqua’s renaissance through targeted capital investments in catalytic real estate development projects in the city’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.”

“Now that we have found the ground in a prime location and a great partner in the city of Piqua and iPiqua, we can move into the design of the property,” stated Moeller. “Of course it’ll showcase the brewery, but it’ll have a lot more to offer.”

Moeller Brew Barn was founded in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015. In the summer of 2019, a second taproom opened its doors in Troy. The company’s third location in Dayton’s Water Street District is under construction and set to open Spring 2022 across the street from the Dayton Dragon’s stadium.