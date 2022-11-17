New car dealership approved for former Dayton Mall cinema location

“We’re pleased that the Miami trustees approved our final development plan,” said Bob Reichert, co-owner of Kenwood Dealer Group. “The township staff worked with us over the last 15 months to develop a plan that I believe will be beneficial for both of us. I’m grateful to the local businesses for promoting the idea that the dealership was good for the area, especially Mark Keiholz of Skyline Chili, and Skip Schafer with Commercial Realty Associates.”

Reichert said his best estimate is that construction on the dealership will start in early 2023, with a hopeful opening date in October.

“The final plan approved for the Mazda dealership represents an exciting opportunity for the township: new jobs and a kickstart to the area of the Dayton Mall that has been dormant for some time,” Posey said. “This year has seen several new businesses coming to the area, and it’s great that Reichert is going to be a part of that.”

The development of the former Danbarry Cinemas site into Mazda of Dayton is “outstanding for Miami Township,” Morris said.

“This project rejuvenates a blighted property, brings 50 to 100 new jobs and much-needed customer traffic to support existing business on Kingsridge Drive,” he said.

Township Administrator Chris Snyder said Miami Township welcomes new investment.

“It’s an opportunity for us to attract new people to the township to take advantage of the various services and amenities that local businesses provide,” Snyder said.