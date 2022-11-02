Dick’s Warehouse Sale store, tied to sporting goods chain, opens Friday by Dayton Mall

Stores also offer sports-related items such as bags, hydration products, electronics and more

Because the new location is part of the Dick’s Sporting Goods family, customers may use their loyalty ScoreCard for rewards and savings, according to a release.

“The store is not a traditional Dick’s Sporting Goods and offers numerous deals and sales unique to this location,” Kristina Hart, a spokeswoman for Dick’s, told this news outlet.

Hart said the store will not affect the existing Dick’s Sporting Goods location at Dayton Mall.

There are more than 40 Dick’s Warehouse locations nationwide, including one in Cincinnati’s Kenwood neighborhood and another in Aurora, according to the DICK’s website, Such stores add new markdowns year round and have a 30-day return policy, according to the website.

WHAT: Dick’s Warehouse Sale’s 3-day celebration

WHERE: 2661 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Unit 12, Miami Twp.

WHEN: Friday and Saturday: Doors open at 9 a.m. Sunday: Doors open at 10 a.m.

ACTIVITIES: Friday through Sunday: Kids coloring station and outdoor games

CONTEST: Saturday and Sunday: The first 100 adults in line when the store opens receive a free “mystery gift card.” Every card is a winner with a chance to win a $500 gift card.

MORE INFO: ScoreCard members will earn bonuses, there will be prize giveaways, and there is a coupon available at www.tinyurl.com/dickswarehouse.