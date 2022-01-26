New challenges to state House, Senate maps

On the last allowable day, the redistricting commission voted 5-2 to adopt a Republican-authored plan — the same vote as in September to adopt a previous Republican plan. Both times maps passed without support from the commission’s two Democratic members, meaning they would have to be redrawn in four years.

Republicans on the commission said they were unable to draw maps that entirely met the proportionality standard while also abiding by other constitutional requirements.

Under the new maps, Republicans would have the advantage in 57 of the state’s 99 House districts and 20 of the 33 Senate districts.

That’s five fewer Republican House and three fewer Republican Senate seats than in the overturned maps. But 12 of the proposed Democratic-leaning House and four of the Senate districts only favor Democrats by razor-thin margins, while none of the Republican-leaning seats are as close, according to a summary of the plan.

“To our dismay, the Ohio Redistricting Commission once again baked extreme partisan bias into the Ohio Senate and House districts,” Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said in the announcement. “We ask the Ohio Supreme Court to strike down these gerrymandered maps, because Ohio voters deserve better.”

Currently Republicans hold 65 House seats and 25 Senate seats.

The ACLU filing was on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, the A. Philip Randolph Institute and several individuals. The National Redistricting Action Fund also filed objections on behalf of several Ohio voters, arguing they had submitted map proposals to the redistricting commission that met all constitutional requirements, proving it could be done.

The court gave plaintiffs three days after the map-drawing deadline to file objections. Now the court has a week to rule on the maps before the Feb. 2 filing deadline for the state legislative primary election.

During debate on the new maps, commission member Frank LaRose, Ohio secretary of state, asked for the authority to adjust administrative deadlines for county boards of election in the run-up to the vote. That has not been granted as of yet.

Democrats filed a bill Monday to delay the primary from May 3 to June 7. Under that bill, any candidacy filed for the May primary would still be valid in June.