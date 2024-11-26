New Christmas pop-up bar to open Friday north of Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Sara Studebaker, who owns the bottle shop and cocktail kitchen with Carly Witmer, said they want to offer the community something “fun and different for the holiday season.”

“Events is our main business,” Witmer said. “Every time we do a wedding, there’s decor, a cocktail menu (and a) food menu. This is really just about an experience.”

The idea behind Cheer on Cherry Street came from one of their employees who suggested it after having trouble getting reservations to holiday-themed bars in Cincinnati and Columbus.

As guests walk down the stairs to the cocktail lounge, they will walk through a winter wonderland-themed archway with lights. They’ll enter through a present wrapped door and be met with a heavily decorated, intimate space. The lounge area features all the holiday colors with ornaments hanging from the ceiling, multiple Christmas trees and glitter.

To go with the space, the pop-up will have a holiday-themed drink and food menu.

Guests can expect classic drinks such as a gin and tonic or old fashioned, cookie or espresso martini variations, spiked hot chocolate, a selection of bourbon, party punch bowls and much more. Snacks include dips, grazing boards, sliders, chicken noodle soup, popcorn, toasted nuts, reindeer chow, homemade cookies, chocolates and candies.

Cookie decorating or Lego ornament making kits are available as well.

Reservations can be made online for $25 per person, but are not required. Those that spend a minimum of $25 at the pop-up, will have the reservation fee applied to their bill.

MORE DETAILS

Cherry Street Bottle Shop and Cocktail Kitchen is located at 12 N. Cherry St. near Speakeasy Miso. The pop-up is open 5 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The business is part of Craft Event Bar Collective, which provides event planning, DJ and MC services, bar packages and grazing boards for weddings and other events.

Customers can get wine, beer and ready-to-drink cocktails in the bottle shop that’s open 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The shop hosts wine tastings the first Wednesday of every month and beer tastings the second Wednesday of every month.

Cherry Street Bottle Shop and Cocktail Kitchen has a monthly newsletter featuring the latest news and events happening at the shop and lounge. For more information and updates, visit cherrystreetbottleshop.com or the bottle shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@crafteventbar).