New coffee shop, bistro to open in the Dayton Arcade

Startup Grounds will operate inside The Hub, which is the Arcade’s anchor tenant. It will be operated by Rich Taste Catering, working with The Hub and the University of Dayton’s student-run Flyer Enterprises, with support from the Greater West Dayton Incubator.

University of Dayton announced that the new bistro will open Sept. 16 and feature food from local underrepresented, minority-owned and woman-owned vendors.