New combined station for JEMS, Carlisle Fire Department moving toward completion

Madden said in addition to finishing work on the exterior and the installation of windows, there is plenty of work to get the interior ready for occupancy.

“This is well overdue for the community,” Madden said. “It’s built for the future and should last for 50 years.”

The new facility will have four bays for JEMS vehicles and Carlisle fire apparatus, eight dorm rooms, a training room, a combination day room, kitchen and dining area; showers and bathrooms; a decontamination shower and changing area; a fitness room; a laundry room; shared office space for both agencies; plus storage rooms for EMS supplies, fire hose, self-contained breathing apparatus, and turnout gear.

The new facility is on a 4.3-acre lot in the Carlisle Business Park. JEMS purchased the property for $125,000 from the city of Carlisle.

JEMS is moving due to the planned construction of a roundabout on Ohio 123/East Sixth Street at the entrance of Community Park and the new Franklin High School which is scheduled to open this spring.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin construction on the roundabout later this spring. A portion of the driveway apron at the current JEMS station is needed for the roundabout.

The station at 201 E. Sixth St. was first the home of the volunteer Franklin Emergency Squad that was formed in 1969, which later became the JEMS District in 1981. From that time until 2013, JEMS provided emergency medical services for Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp. In January 2013, the Franklin Division of Fire separated from the JEMS District and started providing emergency medical services in the city of Franklin.

Madden also said that starting Monday, the JEMS District will be moving to temporary quarters at the current Carlisle Fire Station on Lincoln Avenue so that the city can move forward with its plans.

In February, Franklin City Council approved purchasing the JEMS headquarters property at 201 E. Sixth St. for its appraised value of $190,000. It will be needed to construct the roundabout to slow traffic as well as provide access to the new Franklin High School and Community Park.

Franklin City Manager Jonathan Westendorf said the city will renovate that building for the city Parks and Recreation Department and will construct a new 500,000-gallon above-ground water tank and booster station on the back side of the hill where the building is located. He said the driveway to the building will also be changed.

On Nov. 6, Franklin City Council awarded a $4.14 million contract to Sunesis Construction Company of West Chester Twp. Sunesis’ bid was over the engineer’s estimate of $3.85 million to construct the water tank, booster station, generator and about 1,500 feet of 12-inch water main along Ohio 123/East Sixth Street and the Community Park access drive.

Carlisle officials previously said after the new facility is completed, the plan is to move the city’s Public Works Department to the building that houses the Carlisle Fire Department on Lincoln Avenue.

Currently, the Public Works Department shares a facility with Carlisle police on Fairview Drive.