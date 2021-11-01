New COVID cases below 2,500 for 2nd straight day

The state starts the month with 2,461 new COVID-19 cases reported, which marks the second day cases have been below 2,500.
The 21-day total is now 3, 691 coronavirus cases, according to Ohio Department of Health data released Monday afternoon.
In the last 24 hours, 154 COVID patients were admitted to Ohio’s hospitals, with 17 intensive care unit admissions, ODH data showed.
The state’s 2,416 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday was a more than 1,000-case drop from the day before. For Saturday, the ODH reported 3,421 new COVID cases. However, Ohio’s new cases typically have decreased on weekends when fewer tests are completed.
The total number of coronavirus cases is 1,547,788 since the pandemic began.
