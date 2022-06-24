New details: $53M secured in two years for two Wright-Patterson child care centers

In the past two years, $53 million has been secured for a pair of planned child care centers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s office said Friday.
Recently, $29 million has been secured in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act for construction of a center for school-age children on Wright-Patterson.
That amount is in addition to the $24 million for a new child development center on the base that was approved in last fiscal year’s Defense Authorization Act.
The newest center will be approximately 41,000 square feet and will house about 300 children, according to a release from Turner’s office. It will include “force protection features, sheltered outdoor play areas, pick-up and drop-off sites and other features.
The center approved in last year’s defense budget will serve 100 children, relocating them from a Riverside facility off Wright-Patterson.
Wright-Patterson-based missions are also in line for millions in new funding, according to the congressman’s office.
This week the House Armed Services Committee approved H.R. 7900, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023. The bill was approved by a vote of 57 to 1.
A House-wide vote and reconciliation with Senate legislation are steps remaining in the lengthy process.
