Right-to-Life backers praise ruling outside Kettering abortion clinic
New details: $53M secured in two years for two Wright-Patterson child care centers

A child and her mother catch bubbles as they depart the Wright Care Child Development Center on April 29. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

14 minutes ago

In the past two years, $53 million has been secured for a pair of planned child care centers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s office said Friday.

Recently, $29 million has been secured in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act for construction of a center for school-age children on Wright-Patterson.

ExploreA new child care center for Wright-Patterson could advance in House

That amount is in addition to the $24 million for a new child development center on the base that was approved in last fiscal year’s Defense Authorization Act.

The newest center will be approximately 41,000 square feet and will house about 300 children, according to a release from Turner’s office. It will include “force protection features, sheltered outdoor play areas, pick-up and drop-off sites and other features.

The center approved in last year’s defense budget will serve 100 children, relocating them from a Riverside facility off Wright-Patterson.

ExploreFrom 2021: Air Force sees need for $24M Wright-Patt child care center

Wright-Patterson-based missions are also in line for millions in new funding, according to the congressman’s office.

This week the House Armed Services Committee approved H.R. 7900, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023. The bill was approved by a vote of 57 to 1.

A House-wide vote and reconciliation with Senate legislation are steps remaining in the lengthy process.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

