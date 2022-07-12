NEW DETAILS: $8.8M arts expansion for Oakwood schools starting new phase

OAKWOOD — The next phase is expected to start soon in an $8.8 million privately funded project for new and upgraded arts facilities at Oakwood Junior High and High School.
Oakwood Schools Foundation has given the school district $168,611 to fund a Dayton architectural business for the Flourish project.
The Flourish plan for the 114-year-old building on Far Hills Avenue is designed to “elevate and celebrate the arts in Oakwood,” the OSF has said.
The project would renovate the building’s art area for “a new Visual Arts Center that includes new classrooms, and an open art gallery to showcase and celebrate student, alumni and community art,” foundation records state.
The plan also calls for updating the auditorium with acoustical and video enhancements, theatrical lighting and equipment upgrades.
The project would help ensure “Oakwood students are best prepared for their post-secondary pursuits, have the opportunity to showcase their achievements, and celebrate the arts in the community,” according to the foundation.
The school district plans to have Ruetschle Architect Schematic Design perform the pre-construction work, records show.
