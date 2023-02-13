NEW DETAILS: A look at next Oakwood schools leader’s new contract

Gupta’s deal also includes a per diem payment for up to 10 days at $673 a daily for his transition prior to the contract’s start and a one-time lump sum payment of $5,000 for moving expenses.

Gupta has 25 years of experience in education. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Miami University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Ashland University.

Starting as a math teacher in 1998, he spent six years in that job before becoming an assistant principal in 2004. Gupta been an administrator for 19 years in Ashland, New Albany and Worthington, where he has worked since 2015.