NEW DETAILS: A look at next Oakwood schools leader’s new contract

A three-year contract for Oakwood schools next superintendent includes a $175,000 annual salary.
The deal signed Feb. 8 for current Worthington City Schools secondary education Director Neil Gupta runs from Aug. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2026, district records show.
It calls for the Oakwood board of education to contribute $7,000 each contract year to fund a “tax-sheltered annuity and/or deferred compensation plan” to be purchased from a company acceptable to Gupta, according to the contract.
The hiring of Gupta, 48, was announced by Oakwood last week. He and Bobbie Fiori, assistant superintendent at Beavercreek City Schools, were the two finalists for the job temporarily held by Oakwood Director of Educational Services and Human Resources Allyson Couch.
Couch was named interim superintendent before Kyle Ramey stepped down at the end of 2022, a decision announced several months ago.
Gupta’s deal also includes a per diem payment for up to 10 days at $673 a daily for his transition prior to the contract’s start and a one-time lump sum payment of $5,000 for moving expenses.
Gupta has 25 years of experience in education. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Miami University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Ashland University.
Starting as a math teacher in 1998, he spent six years in that job before becoming an assistant principal in 2004. Gupta been an administrator for 19 years in Ashland, New Albany and Worthington, where he has worked since 2015.
