NEW DETAILS: Arcade Hilton Garden Inn to open May 19

This hotel is a joint venture between Century Hotel Group, Cross Street Partners, Witness Investments, and Model Group, with Century Hotel Group leading hotel operations.

The inn will feature 93 guest rooms, including four suites.

Perhaps most importantly, the Hilton Garden Inn and the North Arcade mark what developers consider the final phase of the Arcade’s revitalization, a project years in the making.

Nearly a decade of development work — including millions in loans, grants and other forms of financing — launched the Arcade complex’s nine buildings into a new era.

“This project has been nearly eight years in the making, and we are incredibly excited to welcome the community back into the North Arcade for the first time since 1991,” Bailey said. “It’s an honor to be the anchor of this historic landmark, which has been a part of downtown Dayton since it first opened in 1904.”

Guests will find a new fitness center at the hotel, featuring Peloton and Precor equipment, free Wi-Fi, a lobby shop and access to more than 30,000 square feet of meeting space.

Construction began in earnest on the northern section of the complex in 2023. That part of the Arcade had long been planned as the eventual home of a hotel and a retail marketplace.

NATO’s parliamentary assembly is meeting in Dayton May 23 to May 26 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the Bosnian Civil War and were negotiated at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The war was a three-and-a-half-year armed conflict in the former Socialist Federative Republic of Yugoslavia. NATO armed forces played a role in ending the war, including sending U.S. air strikes, according to reporting at the time.

